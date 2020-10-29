October 30, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information
* 18 Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing

in News, video
