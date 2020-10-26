October 27, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed
* Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing

in News, Venice Beach News, video
