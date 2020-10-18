Three-Story Apartment Building Planned Near Venice Canals

1940s triplex could be replaced by co-living facility

By Toi Creel

Plans are in the works to demolish a 1940s triplex near the Venice Canals and build a larger housing project.

Documents were submitted to the City of Los Angeles on October 1 for a multi-family building located at 522 E. Venice Boulevard.

Currently, the space is a co-living facility with 60 beds. If plans are approved, the property owner Mark Judaken would demolish the building and make way for a three-story complex.

The complex would feature 26 apartments above a 31-stall parking garage. Seven of those apartments would be set aside for low-income affordable housing.

As is, the project would require special approval for its density, along with a conditional use permit to exceed the current zoning rules.

The architect leading the project would be Breakform Design, describing the building as a contemporary low-rise structure with a center courtyard.

The project will require approval by the City Planning Commission before construction can begin.