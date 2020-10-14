Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints bakery in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Pie Season Is Here!
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases *...
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping...
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
The Window Opens on Ocean Front Walk
October 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Popular burger joint expanding Venice footprint By Kerry Slater Popular Venice burger joint The Window at American Beauty has opened...
