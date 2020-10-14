October 14, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pie Season Is Here!

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints bakery in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Venice Beach Restaurants, video
video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
News, video

Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

Photo: Roberta's (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...

The Coast Beach Cafe and Bar patio. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
video

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
News, video

DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases *...
video

Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending

October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
News, video

Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...

Photo: American Beauty (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

The Window Opens on Ocean Front Walk

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Popular burger joint expanding Venice footprint By Kerry Slater Popular Venice burger joint The Window at American Beauty has opened...

