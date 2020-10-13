Free School Supplies and Hygiene Products From Venice Family Clinic

Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities

By Kerry Slater

As part of its 50 year anniversary, Venice Family Clinic will hand out school supplies to kids and hygiene kits prepared for over 4,000 individuals experiencing homelessness.

On Thursday, October 15, Venice Family Clinic volunteers will bring backpacks of school supplies they’ve assembled for the Clinic’s pediatric patients and hygiene kits of shampoo, soap and other supplies that they’ve prepared for the 4,500 people experiencing homelessness who are patients of the Clinic.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15 at Venice Family Clinic’s Santa Monica site located at 2509 Pico Boulevard.

Venice Family Clinic is a leader in providing comprehensive, high-quality primary health care to people living in poverty. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Clinic has grown from a small storefront operation into one of Los Angeles’ leading community health centers, providing care to nearly 28,000 men, women and children annually through 12 sites in Venice, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Inglewood and Culver City.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the ability for people to get together, the Clinic is celebrating its anniversary by asking the community to participate in socially distanced volunteer opportunities that will help the Clinic’s patients and others facing financial hardships,” the clinic said.

The school supplies and hygiene handout comes after on Tuesday, October 13 Venice Family Clinic volunteers helped sort, bag and distribute large bags of free fruits and vegetables to people in need.