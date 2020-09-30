Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’ Learn why Westsiders are getting their flu shot in this video made possible by rosenbergstevendpm.com
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
‘Pop-up’ Clean up Crew Collects Trash on Ocean Front Walk
September 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Chamber of Commerce puts on first pop-up clean up of Ocean Front Walk A “pop-up” clean up crew recently...
Arrest Made in Venice Pier Sexual Assualt Case
September 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD arrest Kwan Dante Adams By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles police have arrested a man in connection to a violent...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Officials Threaten to Shut Down Westside Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn
September 24, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Officials post additional notices at skatepark By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...
Venice Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl That Caused Fatal Overdose
September 24, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Julian Miles Mayers-Johnson, 33, of Venice sentenced to 13 years in federal prison By Chad Winthrop A Venice man has...
County Passes Grant Program to Help Breweries Who Say They Have Been Unfairly Shut Down
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...
Will Coronavirus Affect Trump, Newsom Fortunes?
By Tom Elias, Columnist Attention spans were already short 42 years ago and they have become far shorter since, especially in...
Two Venice Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List
September 23, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Eater LA includes Venice restaurants The Window and Hinano Cafe among the essential Los Angeles burgers. By Kerry Slater Two...
Are Wildfires Making You Sick?
September 22, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
