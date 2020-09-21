Suspect at-Lage in Venice Double Shooting

Shooting takes place after argument between three men over weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect in a double shooting that occurred over the weekend in Venice.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Saturday, September 19 three men got into an altercation around 11:30 p.m. at the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue (between Venice and Washington boulevards). One of the men produced a gun and shot the two other men before fleeing the scene.

Both of the men were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

At the time of there is no description of the suspect.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.