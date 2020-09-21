Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week
* Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock
RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Controversial Housing Project Approved
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Suspect at-Lage in Venice Double Shooting
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Shooting takes place after argument between three men over weekend By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are searching for a...
4.6 Quake Felt in Venice
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act
By Tom Elias, Columnist California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
Arson at Venice Beach Homeless Encampment
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Tent goes up in flames Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a Venice Beach encampment Thursday...
Sur La Table to Vacate the Westside
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
Venice Beach Pier Sexual Assault Update
September 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says victim’s vehicle in September 8 assault missing By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have provided an update in...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
COVID-19 Continues to Decrease in LA but Air Quality Reducing Testing
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020
September 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Controversial Housing Project Approved
Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...Read more