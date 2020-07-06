LAFD Puts out Ballona Wetlands Fire

Grass fire breaks out Sunday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles firefighters put out a grass fire that broke out in the Ballona Wetlands Sunday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported at 4:23 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 at 4900 Lincoln Boulevard in the Ballona Wetlands.

Firefighters arrived to find around one acre of low to medium brush burning in light winds. Crews made quick work putting out the fire and reported no structures damage and no injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, with the LAFD saying it it unknown if fireworks may have caused the blaze. According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles firefighters responded to respond to more than 3,000 service calls on Saturday, including 103 tree fires, 40 structure fires, 28 grass fires and 11 brush fires in the City of Los Angeles.