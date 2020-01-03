False Bomb Threat Near Future Bridge Housing Shelter

Suspicious package found Thursday evening

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspicious package found Thursday evening near an under-construction homeless shelter in Venice that forced evacuations turned out out to be an antiquated office appliance.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department on-duty officer, a suspicious device that was in the area of Main Street and Rose Avenue in Venice Thursday night was an abandoned fax machine.

Officer Requesting Backup @CitizenApp Main St & Sunset Avenue 6:08:20 PM PST

The item was first reported to the LAPD around 6 p.m. Thursday and forced evacuations at Pacific Avenue and Main Street from Rose Avenue to Brooks Avenue. The LAPD Bomb Squad was on the scene as authorities investigated the package. By 10:30 p.m. police had let residents return to their homes.