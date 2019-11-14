November 14, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Despite Saftey Concerns, Source of Needles That Washed up on Venice Beach Still Unknown

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning. Photos: LA County Lifeguards.

LA County lifeguards, Public Health still investigating incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Last Sunday a “large amount” of medical supplies, including 100 hypodermic needles, washed ashore on Venice Beach, forcing authorities to close part of the beach. Four days later, the source of the needles remains unknown.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, lifeguards observed a large amount of medical supplies along the shoreline south of the Venice Beach Pier and cordoned off the area for several hours. The materials were reported to have included over 100 hypodermic needles and lancets, tools used to prick the skin for collecting blood samples. There have been no reported injuries related to medical supplies.

The source of the needles and medical supplies is not currently known as the incident remains under investigation.

The incident has some Venice Beach residents surprised and worried

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Mike Bonasede, a Venice resident, told NBC 4. “I’ve seen single needles here and there, probably from people on land. But my guess is somebody probably dumped that stuff, the way it was washed up there.”

“It’s obviously very disturbing, you know. Hopefully, someone can figure out where it came from so it never happens again,” added Michael Gaspark, another Venice resident.

Yo! Venice has reached out to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) and LA County Lifeguards. Public Health said that lifeguards contacted the LA County Fire Health Hazmat who along with the Department of Beaches and Harbors responded and performed the cleanup of the medical supplies. Public Health directed further questions regarding the source of the needles to LA County Lifeguards.

LA County Lifeguards in a tweet said that authorities will continue to patrol the area by land and sea to monitor for any further materials but at the time of publishing have not responded with further information regarding the source of the needles.

Tags: , , , , , , in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Councilmember is proposing creating a emergency renters relief program. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

$10M to Protect Renters From Eviction?

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

Councilmember Paul Koretz calling for the creation of emergency renters relief program By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles elected official...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Fantastic Film Festival, Bonin Wants Metro to be Prioritized Over Cars: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Officer in Stable Condition After Knocked Unconscious by Homeless Man

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

LAPD officer taken to hospital after encounter with burglary suspect near Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles Police Department...

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning, including needles (right). Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Needles, Medical Supplies Close Part of Venice Beach

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Area south of Venice Beach Pier cordoned off By Sam Catanzaro Authorities closed off a part of Venice Beach after...

An Airbnb listing in Venice, one of the hotspots for short-term rental activity in Los Angeles. Photo: Airbnb.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Officials, Airbnb Come to Agreement for Home-Sharing Compliance

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Enforcing new regulations that went into effect Nov. 1 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has approved an...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Windward Farms is closing after 120% rent increase: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 8th, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.*...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Fresh Meals for the Elderly With Chefs for Seniors

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Farmers Market Squashes

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Reporter Jacki Karsh heads down to the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hear all about what to do with Autumn...

Interceptor 002 in Klang river, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Restoring Ballona Creek With Autonomous System

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

LA County and The Ocean Cleanup to announce new innovative tech to clean Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Chair of...
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...

A homeless person's belongings next to LADOT Lot 731 where city officials are considering building affordable housing amid a homelessness crisis. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News

City Considering Replacing Venice Beach Parking Lot With Affordable Housing

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Neighborhood Council says more, not less, parking is needed By Sam Catanzaro With the county in the midst of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Dog-O-Ween

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Dog-O-Ween was Sunday, November 3rd. Dogs and their owners walked the red carpet to show off the best Halloween...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

New live/work development is coming to Marina Del Rey, Venice beach Dog-O-Ween red carpet event: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* New...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 1, 2019: Getty Fire Update

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 1, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire, which as of Friday morning has...

LA County Homeless Deaths and Mortality Rates, 2013-2018. Photo: LA County Public Health.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Deaths Doubled Countywide

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

LA County Public Health releases report on fatalities among homeless population  By Sam Catanzaro Over the past five years, the...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR