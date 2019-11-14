November 15, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Trio of Residential and Commercial Building Demolished for Mixed-Use Development

A rendering of a development planned for Del Rey. Photo: Del Rey Neighborhood Council.

24 apartments plus retail space coming to Del Rey

By Sam Catanzaro

A laundromat, a single, family home and a duplex in Del Rey were recently demolished, allowing for the work to begin on a new mixed-use development that will bring 24 apartments and over 500 square feet of retail space to the neighborhood.

The project, located at the intersection of Inglewood Boulevard and Culver Boulevard, is approved for the development of a five-story building including 24 apartments, 620 square feet of ground-floor retail space along with a 30-car parking garage.

A rendering of the development shown earlier this year at a Del Rey Neighborhood Council meeting shows a modern low-rise building flanked with metal panels and including open-air decks.

According to Los Angeles City records, the project applicant is Thomas Turley via an entity named 4460 Inglewood, LLC.

This is just one of many mixed-use projects underway in the area, including a 47-unit apartment development nearby on Culver Boulevard.

Just north in Culver City, work is now finishing up on a more expansive mixed-use development at the corner of Inglewood Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

Tags: , , , , , , , in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Market Report $10 challenge

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

Market Report $10 challenge is back, Jacki Karsh gives us the details, this video brought to you by Alexander Audiology, Inc.

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning. Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Despite Saftey Concerns, Source of Needles That Washed up on Venice Beach Still Unknown

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

LA County lifeguards, Public Health still investigating incident By Sam Catanzaro Last Sunday a “large amount” of medical supplies, including...

Councilmember is proposing creating a emergency renters relief program. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

$10M to Protect Renters From Eviction?

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

Councilmember Paul Koretz calling for the creation of emergency renters relief program By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles elected official...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Fantastic Film Festival, Bonin Wants Metro to be Prioritized Over Cars: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Officer in Stable Condition After Knocked Unconscious by Homeless Man

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

LAPD officer taken to hospital after encounter with burglary suspect near Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles Police Department...

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning, including needles (right). Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Needles, Medical Supplies Close Part of Venice Beach

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Area south of Venice Beach Pier cordoned off By Sam Catanzaro Authorities closed off a part of Venice Beach after...

An Airbnb listing in Venice, one of the hotspots for short-term rental activity in Los Angeles. Photo: Airbnb.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Officials, Airbnb Come to Agreement for Home-Sharing Compliance

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Enforcing new regulations that went into effect Nov. 1 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has approved an...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Windward Farms is closing after 120% rent increase: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 8th, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.*...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Fresh Meals for the Elderly With Chefs for Seniors

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Farmers Market Squashes

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Reporter Jacki Karsh heads down to the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hear all about what to do with Autumn...

Interceptor 002 in Klang river, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Restoring Ballona Creek With Autonomous System

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

LA County and The Ocean Cleanup to announce new innovative tech to clean Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Chair of...
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...

A homeless person's belongings next to LADOT Lot 731 where city officials are considering building affordable housing amid a homelessness crisis. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News

City Considering Replacing Venice Beach Parking Lot With Affordable Housing

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Neighborhood Council says more, not less, parking is needed By Sam Catanzaro With the county in the midst of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Dog-O-Ween

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Dog-O-Ween was Sunday, November 3rd. Dogs and their owners walked the red carpet to show off the best Halloween...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

New live/work development is coming to Marina Del Rey, Venice beach Dog-O-Ween red carpet event: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* New...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR