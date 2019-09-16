Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Burglar leads police on chase from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier
* How would a potential homeless ban impact Venice?
Show made possible by Santa Monica College
Burglar Leads Police on Chase from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier, How Potential Homeless Ban Impacts Venice: Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019
Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.