No Charges for Officer in Brendon Glenn Shooting

Prosecutors will not file charges against the Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot Brendon Glenn outside Townhouse at 52 Windward Ave., in Venice on May 5, 2015.

Citing “insufficient evidence,” The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said they could not prove Officer Clifford Proctor acted unlawfully when he shot Glenn.

Glenn was unarmed. Proctor said he thought Glenn was reaching for the gun his partner was carrying. Glenn’s death sparked a series of protests and in April 2016 the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled the shooting “unjustified.” At the time, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck recommended that Lacey file charges against Proctor, calling the shooting a “criminal act.”

As a result, some said they felt Beck threw Proctor "under the bus." Jaime McBride of Los Angeles Police Protective League said Beck's comments were "nothing short of political grandstanding."

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said, "we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Proctor did not act within the law." The District Attorney's office reviewed evidence in the case including officer body-camera footage, surveillance videos, statements from 10 civilian eyewitnesses, DNA analysis and the "opinion of a nationally recognized use-of-force expert."

Homeless in Venice from New York, Glenn had called his mother asking for a ticket home the day of his death. She refused, believing he was better off in Venice away from friends at home who were a bad influence. Glenn’s family later sued the city of Los Angeles. The case never went to trial and resulted in a $4 million settlement.