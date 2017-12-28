A Fresh Start to 2018

Looking for a fresh start to the new year? Get in the ocean! Join the Penguin Club, sponsored and run by Southern California Aquatics (SCAQ), and kick off 2018 with a plunge in the Pacific.

Sign up is at 11:00 a.m. at the Venice Breakwater down where Venice Boulevard meets the ocean. The Penguin Swim begins at noon. Register on-site for $10/$5 kids, includes snacks and drinks. Commemorative T-shirts are available for $10.

Swimmers can choose between two courses. One is a fun dip of 50 yards and the other, for those up for a challenge, is a 400-yard swimming race. Winners score a crown.

See you at the beach!