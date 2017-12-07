Home for the Holidays – Support the Cause

The 2nd annual fundraiser for the Venice Reunification Program and Home for the Holidays campaign is on Thursday, December 14, kicking off from 6:00 pm, at Safe Place for Youth, 2469 S Lincoln Blvd, Venice.
“This year we will be having a photo exhibit from world renown photographer Hadley Hudson and performances by Venice blues guitarist Cristina Vane, singer Ronald Troy Collins from the documentary Mighty Ground and a lot more from some special guests from our community,” said Hawkins.
Tickets are on sale now. The first 50 will sell at a discount $40 after this they increase to $60. So get in early! All proceeds go to benefit the Reunification Program and Safe Place for Youth.
Get your tickets here.
For details on Facebook click here.
