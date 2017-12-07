Home for the Holidays – Support the Cause

Last year Venice stepped up to support the 1st annual Home for the Holidays benefit. Photo by: Rick Swinger.

The 2nd annual fundraiser for the Venice Reunification Program and Home for the Holidays campaign is on Thursday, December 14, kicking off from 6:00 pm, at Safe Place for Youth, 2469 S Lincoln Blvd, Venice.

“This year we will be having a photo exhibit from world renown photographer Hadley Hudson and performances by Venice blues guitarist Cristina Vane, singer Ronald Troy Collins from the documentary Mighty Ground and a lot more from some special guests from our community,” said Hawkins.

Tickets are on sale now. The first 50 will sell at a discount $40 after this they increase to $60. So get in early! All proceeds go to benefit the Reunification Program and Safe Place for Youth.

Get your tickets here.

For details on Facebook click here.

Working with St Joeseph’s and Safe Place for Youth, the VNC Homeless Committee can help local homeless people access services that they might not otherwise know exist. Courtesy Will Hawkins.
