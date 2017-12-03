Expect snow on Abbot Kinney Boulevard today Sunday, December 3rd. From 11am-4pm, the annual Holiday Stroll and Snow Day is on transforming The Brig Parking lot at the corner of Abbot Kinney and Palms Blvd., 1515 Abbot Kinney, into a wintry playground.

“Check gifts off your shopping list AND go sledding,” said Donna Humphrey, Chair of the Abbot Kinney Festival Association. Humphrey has tipped off Yo! Venice that Santa is expected to make an appearance and will arrive via police escort. Kids are welcome to climb aboard Santa’s sleigh.

The Craft Camper will set up camp, where kids can make DIY snow globe ornaments. There’ll be face painting and the

The Beverly Belles 40’s era vintage trio stroll singing Holiday favorites.

Win great prizes from Abbot Kinney businesses enjoy food truck feast. “Stroll, shop, sled and make-merry,” said Humphrey. The festivities are free and sponsored by the merchants on Abbot Kinney.

“It’s our way of thanking our community,” says Don Novack, owner of Hal’s Bar & Grill and Casa Linda. Novack, a 30+ year veteran of Abbot Kinney also chairs the merchant committee. “I’ve seen the Boulevard evolve over the years and am proud to be a part of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood.”

Abbot Kinney is a local community mainstay that attracts international tourists. Cutting-edge design easily mixes with quirky style. Abbot Kinney Boulevard is an expression of the celebrated Venice arts community.

