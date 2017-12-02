Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Block Party

The stars are out tonight in Venice!

In previous years the Venice Chamber of Commerce has kept the celebrity guest of honor a secret, but this year the cat is out of the bag. Actor and Venice local Matthew Modine will pull the lever and light up the Venice Sign red and green for the Holiday Season. Join special celebrity guests A

Golden Globe Winner and Emmy nominated Modine plays Dr. Martin Brenner on Stranger Things and has starred in a stack of movies including Full Metal Jacket, Dark Knight Rises, and Memphis Belle.

Musical guests jumping onstage include Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of the Beach Boys, Al Jardine, 17-year-old Venice High senior and violin genius Kiev Morales, and Canadian singer-songwriter, Apryll Aileen. Both the Kenneth Brown Band and “American Idol” graduate, Adam Lasher with his band, will get up on stage so the crowd can get down and dance.

Get there as early as you can to score free hot chocolate and warm cider from local businesses and bring a toy to drop off at the 11th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive that runs in conjunction with the LAPD Pacific Division & Pacific Area Boosters.

Plus if you like Yo! Venice on facebook we’ll enter you in the raffle to win a free overnight stay in an Epic View King with dinner for two at Hotel Erwin. We’ll draw the winner live on Facebook.

Party starts at 6:00 pm. Lights switch at 8:30 pm.

Head to Windward Avenue east of Pacific Avenue to join the fun!