Man Hit and Killed at Crosswalk in Venice

A car hit and killed a pedestrian on a crosswalk on Pacific Avenue at Paloma Court in Venice today.

Neighbor Alexander Poe told Yo! Venice the crosswalk is notoriously unsafe. “The driver was going fast enough that the pedestrian flew 30 feet. The body is still there. His flip-flops are still in the crosswalk,” said Poe.

Pacific Division Watch Commander Scotty Stevens told Yo! Venice one a car had stopped to let the man cross and “the car behind changed lanes to avoid the stopped car” hitting the man as he crossed the street. Stevens said the man was killed on impact and “the driver stayed at the scene.”

Venice neighbor Virginia Wedemeyer lives nearby and works from home. She told Yo! Venice earlier this year, “all day long all I hear is tires screeching.” Having witnessed many near-misses, Virginia said she believes drivers simply don’t realize the crosswalk is there.

After today’s tragedy, Wedemeyer said, “sometimes a car will be nice and stop to let me pull out and they’ll get frustrated at first if I don’t go. Because I never trust the people behind to not cut around them. Every single time someone does.”

The Los Angeles Department of Transport (LADOT) determined the crosswalk was dangerous in 2014. The report stated, “that marked crosswalks alone are insufficient for the combination of traffic volumes, number of traffic lanes, and speed of traffic on Pacific Avenue…”

Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office told Yo! Venice in May this year “we applied for and got funding through CalTrans to add signal-activated flashing beacons to the crosswalk” similar to those on the crosswalk near Westminster Elementary on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. However, Councilmember Bonin’s office could not confirm “what the timeline is for installation of the flashing beacons.”

Henry Hereford, who lived in a nearby apartment for several years, told Yo! Venice, “People never stop there. They get annoyed when people cross. Why? They even put up California law signs and I did notice more people were stopping, but they just assume people won’t cross.”

Poe confirmed, “yellow signs were recently installed to make it more visible. But there is no flashing yellow light to warn careless drivers like there is one block away on Main St and Paloma. The current signs are clearly insufficient, and now someone is dead. This person did not run out into the street; they were following every precaution waiting to make sure cars had stopped,” he said.

Poe said improvements need to happen as soon as possible. “The lack of a pedestrian crossing light there makes it extremely dangerous. I’m hoping we can put pressure on Mike Bonin to make this happen. It’s time for us to do something about this crosswalk,” he said.