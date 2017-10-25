Friends and family of Tommy Bertollo are asking the Venice community to help find the missing 35-year-old.

Bertollo is approximately 6’1″ tall. He may have facial hair and could be wearing glasses.

Bertollo suffers depression and four months ago decided to travel to California. Friends remained in contact until early September when Bertollo’s cell phone got shut off.

Last seen in Venice living out of his car, a dark greenish-blue 2013 Subaru Forester with NJ license plates, Bertollo was surviving on food samples at Whole Foods.

However, on October 2, his car was towed for a parking violation from Cynthia Street in West Hollywood. So now, in addition to Venice, Culver City, and Newport Beach there is also a West Hollywood connection.

Friends of Bertollo are planning a trip to Los Angeles to try and look for him. They hope people in Venice can help spread the word through social media and help find Bertollo. They said he has always been an adventurous, free-spirited person who makes friends easily and is fun to be around.

Reported missing to the Toms River (NJ) Police Department, friends worry there is not a lot the police can do other than entering his details a national missing person database.

Concerned friends have set up a facebook page for updates and urge anyone who sees Bertollo contact police.