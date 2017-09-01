Venice Prices Continue Upwards

by Kate Sutton

The second quarter of the year is generally L.A.’s “hottest” selling season, with more inventory listed for spring and families settling into new school districts. That trend was certainly apparent in the single family home market in Venice during Q2-2017, the average sales price increased by 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Venice homes are also getting snapped up quicker and spending less time on the market.

The condo market in Venice was also strong during Q2, with average sales price increasing 8.1% to $1.5M. Condo’s are also being sold quicker in Venice than this time last year with a 34.7% decrease in days on the market.

Thanks to our resident stats guy and all round legend Morgan Ball at Compass we are able to see how the market in Venice has fluctuated from this time in 2016 to now.

I hope the accompanying graphs and statistics can be an advantage for you when deciding to buy or sell in one of the worlds most famous and loved beaches.

