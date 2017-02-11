Latest News
Secret Venice
Dudley Markey Chef Wesley Barden was born in Venice. by Melanie Camp. Dudley Market is the best-kept secret in Venice. A little American Bistro off...
Put a Fresh Twist on Tailgating
Score big points sharing new appetizers and snacks. Courtesy: Thinkstock 8:00 a.m. Add some team spirit to your menu by stepping out of bounds this tailgating...
Swell Surf
Picture Courtesy: Steve Christensen Photo. 4:48pm The surf action at Venice Pier should be on point tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a...
What’s Cooking at Venice High
Venice High Student Imari has learned how to cook and make healthy choices. by Melanie Camp Something is cooking at Venice High School. Local business Gjelina...
Everyone Counts
Left to right: Jeb Paulson, Nick Antonicello, Matt Royce, Will Hawkins, and Sunny Bak were in for the count. by Kelly Layne On a chilly Wednesday...
Call for More Cops
Councilmember Bonin calls for more police officers on the streets. Photo Courtesy David Graham-Caso. by Melanie Camp. Friday, January 20th, Councilmember Mike Bonin submitted a proposal...
Finding Ritual in the Routine
Guy Camilleri finding ritual in the routine. by Guy Camilleri 10:30am: Now that I’ve had the opportunity to "set the day right" by surfing, I spend a...
Fire and Art in Venice Beach
Bestow et al. founders (left to right): Charlene Mayo, Virginia Ostrin, Robin Wisdom, and Lisa Schmidt. Courtesy Bestow et al. by Melanie Camp A group...
Hot Property
Bulldog Realtors sold 813 Amoroso Place for record shortest time on the market. Courtesy Bulldog Realtors. by Melanie Camp The Venice property market has been sizzling....
