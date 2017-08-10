Deep Yoga Roots

by Sanjeeta Sharma

With so many yoga teachers around these days, nothing beats experience. A six billion dollar industry, it seems like everyone is practicing if not talking about yoga. However, did you know the roots of yoga dates back to ancient India stemming thousands of years?

The tradition of the yoga practice and studies is passed down from teacher to student in a personalized relationship called Parampara. A Master or Guru would have a handful of students and would pass along knowledge and the yogic lineage. These days the business of yoga is changing all that, and much of the essence and truth is being replaced with 200-hour teacher training programs, cool playlists, social media, and the latest yoga fashion.

Most yoga teachers and students these days don’t have a lineage, let alone a Master or Guru to guide them. Westside yoga teacher Jörgen Christiansson did learn under the guidance of a Guru. One of a few certified Ashtanga Yoga teachers in the world, Christiansson studied with Shri K. Pattabhi Jois (Guruji) at the Sri.K. Pattabhi Jois Ashtanga Yoga Institute (KPJAYI) in Mysore India from 1988 until the time of Guruji’s passing in 2009. Christiansson received blessings to teach the Ashtanga method in the early 1990’s and has personally been teaching the longest continuous Mysore program in Los Angeles.

Christiansson is constantly inspiring students to go beyond their ego. With over 40 years of yogic experience, a breadth of knowledge, superb adjustments and a keen eye, Christiansson can sense a student’s ability and limitation, guiding students to break through old patterns and fears, moving them towards finding their own strength and freedom. Christiansson emphasizes correct breathing techniques, humility and a positive attitude towards the practice.

