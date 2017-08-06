Man Shot and Killed in Venice

Authorities are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting after officers shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle and destroying property inside a home in Venice, police said.

LAPD Pacific Division officers arrived about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 4 to a residence in the 800 block of Venice Boulevard in an attempt to keep the peace, the Los Angeles

Police Department reported. They were met outside by a woman who stated that a man was inside the home destroying property.

As officers approached the front door, they were met by the suspect, who was armed with a rifle, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured, said Pacific Division Watch Commander Scotty Stevens.

Police said a rifle was recovered at the scene of the shooting.