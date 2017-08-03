Venice Fire Update

Yo! Venice shared the story of two local café workers, Brandon Daniel and Jason Kirkham, who raced into a burning apartment complex to save people and pets during a fire in a unit at 33 E. Horizon Avenue.

At the time Daniels, who is also a neighbor, said the person living in the apartment had renters insurance. Yo! Venice has since learned this is not the case. Christina Marquez reached out and told us, “that apartment belonged to a friend of mine, and unlike most in the building he does not have renters insurance. I just spoke with him two nights ago, so sad.”