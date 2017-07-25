Ease the Moving Madness

by Kate Sutton

Having just moved house, I can confirm it is one of the most stressful times in life imaginable! From the complexities of juggling work and family commitments to now being surrounded by boxes and mess. Add in the logistics of the move, and it’s challenging to say the least.

Moving can, and should, be a very exciting time too, especially if it is your first home. Ensuring the experience is as positive as possible comes down to being as prepared as possible, and as with most big, life-changing experiences, nothing beats a good attitude and sense of humor.

Below are my top tips to prevent as many moving-day mishaps as possible:

If redirecting your mail, remember to change your address with the post office or USPS.com at least ten days before the move. Don’t leave it until the last minute or you may miss mail already en route to the old address.

Remember to update all insurance policies and financial institutions.

Change your address at the DMV as well as with our friends at the IRS.

Schedule changing utilities out of your name the day after the move. Remember to make a note of the service reading to check against the final bill.

Alert your cable provider two weeks in advance so they can set up your TV’s on the day of the move meaning you won’t miss a thing! And it’s always a good idea to schedule them in the afternoon.

If you have young children, consider organizing for them to spend the night with a family member or friends. This was a huge help to us on a recent move especially as my daughter’s brand new bunk bed arrived missing some parts.

Transfer all prescriptions to your new local pharmacy and update your medical providers. If moving out of the area, they may be able to refer you to a new doctor.

Send out change of address cards or an email to friends, family, and colleagues.

On the day of your move, make sure you have the cash to tip movers as well as plenty of water to keep them hydrated. If you are planning to give them lunch, they will need protein to keep up their energy levels. So no pizza!

Good luck and happy moving!

Kate Sutton is a local real estate agent with Compass. If you are thinking of buying or selling, or need any real estate advice contact Kate. Kate.Sutton@Compass.com or 310.500.7793