A homeless man threatened theater goers with a knife inside the lobby at Beyond Baroque, at 681 Venice Blvd., on Saturday night, July 22, cutting one man on the arm.

“A transient went into the theater and started picking fights. He then went to the lobby and got a knife and went back in. Then he started swinging the knife at a group,” LAPD Pacific Division Watch Commander Scotty Stevens told Yo! Venice.