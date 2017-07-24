Body Love Yoga

Rose Pelosi practices her Parivrtta Hasta Padangusthasana.

by Rose Pelosi

Parivrtta Hasta Padangusthasana, a revolved hand to foot pose.

A balancing posture and a twist.

•Your top leg can be bent but work first on straightening your standing leg here in an effort to lean back and lengthen your spine.

•Firm into the inner arch of your standing leg and allow the power of the inner leg to activate and move up the entire length of your body. This will allow for a strong, vertical line of energy to hold you.

•Work to drop the hip of your lifted leg down and back to keep both hips even.

•You can continue to use the resistance of your hand against your foot, or even a strap, to stand as tall as you can.

•Like any twist, try to feel the power of your core taking you deeper. Inhale to elongate, exhale to breathe all your air out and twist.

•Coming into the full expression of this posture, gaze over your back fingertips and bring the twist all the way up into your neck.

•The longer your spine, the more you can effectively twist.

•The stronger your base, the more you can elongate.

•Full body participation as you stand tall and open in your Parivrtta Hasta Padangusthasana.

Tune up your yoga practice with helpful tips from Venice-based yoga teacher Rose Pelosi. Pelosi teaches private lessons and leads yoga on Venice Beach at the end of Thornton Ave., every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout the Summer. Follow her on Instagram @bodyloveyoga.