Body Love Yoga

by Rose Pelosi

Prasarita Padottanasana, a wide leg forward fold.

Often times you drop in and awareness is lost. Stay active!

•Toes point directly forward or slightly inward in this posture to ensure a widening across the low back. There is great space to be made here, feel it happening.

•Notice if you’re heavy in the heels, shift your weight slightly into the balls of your feet.

•Ignite your quadriceps so that your hamstrings feel safe to release, the opposite muscle engaged for support.

•Strong in the legs, take an inhale to extend out of the waist and create more length through your spine.

•Exhales take you deeper, slowly moving your heart closer to the Earth.

With body awareness and an intentional breath a new edge can easily be reached each time you fold forward in prasarita padottanasana.

Tune up your yoga practice with helpful tips from Venice-based yoga teacher Rose Pelosi. Pelosi teaches private lessons and leads yoga on Venice Beach at the end of Thornton Ave., every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout the Summer. Follow her on Instagram @bodyloveyoga.