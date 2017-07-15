Horizon Avenue Apartment Fire

Venice Fire Station 63 firefighters rushed to an apartment fire at 33 E. Horizon Ave., in Venice on Saturday, July 15.

Smoked and flames billowed out of a unit on the second floor of the two-story apartment building. Firefighters dispatched at 12:57 p.m. and had the fire out within 32 minutes of their arrival, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Venice photographer Steve Christensen caught the action.