The Strange Career of William Ellis

Join Professor Karl Jacoby from the Department of History and Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race at Columbia University for his book launch tonight at Small World Books at 1407 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.

book tells the incredible true story of William Ellis, born a slave in Texas, who reinvented himself as Guillermo Eliseo, a wealthy banker from Mexico City. You can read more about the book here: Thetells the incredible true story of William Ellis, born a slave in Texas, who reinvented himself as Guillermo Eliseo, a wealthy banker from Mexico City. You can read more about thehere: http://www.newyorker.com/ books /page-turner/a-tale-of-racial-passing-and-the-u-s-mexico-border