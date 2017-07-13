The Strange Career of William Ellis

Join Professor Karl Jacoby from the Department of History and Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race at Columbia University for his book launch tonight at Small World Books at 1407 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.
The book tells the incredible true story of William Ellis, born a slave in Texas, who reinvented himself as Guillermo Eliseo, a wealthy banker from Mexico City. You can read more about the book here: http://www.newyorker.com/books/page-turner/a-tale-of-racial-passing-and-the-u-s-mexico-border
Some of William Ellis’s family members will Jacoby at Small World Books for a discussion about Ellis and his life. “This is a rare opportunity to learn about a remarkable figure, with a local LA angle,” Jacoby told Yo! Venice.
Where: Small World Books, 1407 Ocean Front Walk in Venice
When: 6:00 pm