Abbot Kinney Fest Free Money

Apply for an Abbot Kinney Festival Association (AKFA) community grant! AKFA is on the hunt for local non-profits and community organizations that benefit the Venice community.
If your non-profit or community organization has an annual operating budget of less than $1,000,000 and serves the neighborhood, you may be eligible. Find out more and apply online. The Application deadline is July 15, 2017
Since 1984, well over $300,000 in festival proceeds have been invested into the community of Venice. Money raised at the annual Abbot Kinney Festival helps fund the grant program. This year’s grant recipients will be awarded at the Festival on September, 24.
Find out more about previous grant recipients and see photos of last year’s Abbot Kinney Festival online at Venice Paparazzi.