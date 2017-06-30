Venice local Jennifer Karp shared this epic shot. “My Fiance Gerry Becerril took this photo of my cousin Brandon Ayala at the skatepark today. What do you think?”

We think it’s worth winning our Skate Park Pic of the Week.

Enter Skate Park Pic of the Week on Instagram or Twitter. Tag @yovenice and @generaladmission on Instagram and Tweet @yovenice. Use the hashtags #SK8VB and #52brooks so we can find your shots.

You could win swag from General Admission at 52 Brooks Ave., in Venice and a breakfast coffee and açai bowl from Neighborhood Bru.