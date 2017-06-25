Second Arrested in Preciado Murder Case

Pacific Divison Gang Officers arrested a second person in the Preciado murder case on Wednesday night, June 21.

LAPD Lieutenant John Radtke, Officer In Charge, West Bureau Homicide told Yo! Venice, that Kristofer Gonzalez was taken into custody and has been “charged as an Accessory to Murder.” Radtke said Gonzales was the boyfriend of the girl accused of murdering Jasmine Preciado and that he has been charged “for driving the subject away after the murder.”

Pregnant with her second child, Preciado was stabbed late on Monday night, November 21, 2016, around 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Windward and Pacific Avenues. Witnesses said they saw two women and a man in a fight with Preciado. The three attackers took off eastbound down Windward Avenue in a dark-colored SUV, leaving Preciado bleeding, in the arms of passersby. Pacific Area patrol officers arrived at the scene to find Preciado bleeding and unresponsive, suffering from stab wounds.

Preciado’s family recently protested a Judge’s decision to try the girl charged with Preciado’s murder as a juvenile. Read the story here.