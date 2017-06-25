Capturing a Morning Walk on the Beach

Local non-profit, Venice Arts, is currently hosting a solo exhibition by Venice-based photographer Marian Crostic. The exhibition showcases three recent bodies of work from the artist’s Salt | Air series: Sea Change, Sandscapes, and Salt | Air. Each of these focuses on a different aspect of Venice Beach, documented during Crostic’s morning walks.



Ethereal and tenuous, these images reveal an abstracted, introspective view of the beach and ocean environment.

Crostic describes Salt | Air as a meditative project that led her to examine her interactions with her natural surroundings. To describe the reflective vision that was activated by her creative journey, Crostic quotes Marcel Proust: “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”

Marian Crostic turned to fine art photography after a successful career in fashion photography. Since 2004, two of her three published books have been awarded Book of the Month honors by A&I publishing, and her work has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions in Europe, South America, and the United States.

Marian Crostic: Salt | Air is the inaugural exhibition in Venice Arts’ new gallery and workshop space at 13445 Beach Avenue. The show is the first in a series of exhibitions and programs Venice Arts will present this summer and fall focused on the Venice community. Crostic’s show runs Monday–Friday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm until July 22, 2017.

About Venice Arts

Venice Arts ignites, expands, and transforms the lives of Los Angeles’ low-income youth through photography and film education, and uses its participatory storytelling practices to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities around the world. This mission grew out of a founding dream to create a vibrant, neighborhood arts center committed to education and community-building through the arts. The organization has been transforming young lives for twenty-four years and is recognized, nationally, and locally, as one of the preeminent, community-based arts organizations in Los Angeles.