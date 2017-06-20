Body Love Yoga Tune Up Tuesday – Titibasana.

by Rose Pelosi

Titibasana.

You got it, it’s an arm balance!

The main key to success here, besides releasing fear, is the intense squeezing of your inner thighs. This in turn activates your low abdominals and makes possible the fierce extension of your legs as well as the lift off.

•Warm your wrists, your core, and all sides of your legs to prepare.

•From a forward fold, crawl your hands back between your legs to find your hand placement. Then as you shift your body weight backwards, your palms will flatten and you can begin to feel your upper arms make contact with your legs.

•I suggest gazing slightly forward rather than down, as you go where you gaze.

•Press into your hands, your foundation here, like you’re going to shift the whole planet. Claw the floor gently with your fingertips.

•Open hamstrings are essential as you extend through both legs as much as you can. Energize all the way through your toes.

•Sqeeeeeze your legs together! Wrapping your inner thighs in and doooown. You will feel the assist.

•You have to seriously focus. Feel your weight shift and your body learning to support you as you move into this shape.

Trust. Find your starting point. Fly. And most of all, have fun please.

Tune up your yoga practice with helpful tips from Venice-based yoga teacher Rose Pelosi. Pelosi teaches private lessons and leads yoga on Venice Beach every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout the Summer. Follow her on Instagram @bodyloveyoga.