Body Love Yoga Tune Up Tuesday – Camatkarasana

by Rose Pelosi



Camatkarasana, or Wild Thing.

I Love, love, love this shape! It feels so freeing.

A backbend.

•There are several ways to enter this posture.

•Think of your top leg as being a little kickstand, stepping behind you to find the ball of the foot. The other foot works to stay rooted, stamping the inner arch down as you lift up.

• Slowly lean back further as you become braver.

•Continue pressing the ground away to feel the offering to lift up, but don’t just lift your hips up, lift your heart up.

•Wherever you are, feel expansive as you reach your lifted arm overhead and complete the arch.

•You can make this posture more of a side stretch, or as your spine gains flexibility, turning your belly button to the sky to deepen the backbend.

•Eventually, this shape can be used as a transition to Full Wheel, or Urdhva Dhanurasana.

Most of all let it feel good, freeing, and fun. #findyourwildside

Tune up your yoga practice with helpful tips from Venice-based yoga teacher Rose Pelosi. Pelosi teaches private lessons and leads beach yoga throughout the Summer starting June 2nd. Follow her on Instagram @bodyloveyoga.