Venice Beach Hoops Tip-Off

by Wojissimo.

The 2017 season of Venice Basketball League (VBL) is officially underway. Sunday, June 5, marked the first games of the season and it was a special occasion for every longtime fan of the league.

The day kicked off at 9:00 am with the Kids Venice Basketball League (KVBL) camp otherwise known as #ChurchofHoops, VBL’s non-profit initiative focused on engaging LA’s youth in physical activity, healthy eating, and community involvement. The week’s focus was; The Art of Shooting. Several coaches came to help with the camp including Paul Davis, Chris Staples, Josh Gouch, and basketball legend Sik Wit It.

At noon, VBL’s Build Courts Not Walls campaign to revitalize Venice Beach’s famed outdoor courts kicked off with a ribbon-cutting to inaugurate the newly resurfaced court. VBL hoopers of all ages, along with friends, fans, and family who have been a part of our incredible 11-year journey, attended the ceremony.

Also present for the inauguration ceremony was Victor Jauregui, LA Parks and Rec Senior Recreation Director in charge of the Venice Beach area, who said, “I’m very proud to be associated with VBL. (The new court) is beautiful.”

Despite the June gloom, VBL’s first games on the newly rejuvenated court were packed with a crowd of local fans and tourists of all ages. The crowd enjoyed a nice day at the beach, great food options & second to none entertainment featuring high-flying dunks, serious star power, and some good beach basketball, all that in a family friendly atmosphere.

Catch all the VBL summer action every Sunday at the Venice Beach hoops, 1800 Ocean Front Walk.