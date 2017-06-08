Clean Up the Beach for World Oceans Day

Today, June 8, is World Oceans Day and to celebrate General Admission are hosting a beach clean up and Fiji contest viewing party in Venice at 5:30 pm this afternoon.

Clean up the beach, eat tacos, watch the World Surf League’s Livestream of the #okfijipro and raise some support for @oceanconservancy ‘s efforts to protect the ocean.

There will be prizes for those who pick up the most trash off the beach.

Meet on the Beach at the end of Brooks Ave., in Venice.

Bring the family and everyone is invited!

General Admission is at 52 Brooks Ave.