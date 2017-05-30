The Rainbow Starts in Venice

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin, and Venice Pride Board President Grant Turck will host a special celebration to kick off Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month in Venice on Thursday, June 1, at 10:00 am.

Thursday’s event will feature the unveiling of “Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower” – a public art installation on Venice beach at Brooks Avenue, as well as the dedication of the “Bill Rosendahl Memorial Beach,” which is being named in honor of the first openly gay man to be elected to the Los Angeles City Council. The elected representatives will put the last splash of paint on the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower marking its completion.

WHAT: Second Annual Venice PRIDE Kickoff Celebration

WHEN: Thursday, June 1, at 10:00 am

WHERE: At the new “Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower” on Venice Beach, at Brooks Avenue