Memorial Day Unveiling for Vietnam Veterans Mural

Venice Beach honors prisoners of war and those missing in action from the Vietnam War.

Witness the unveiling of the newly restored Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Mural in Venice on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th. At 10:30 am Councilmember Mike Bonin will lead a program celebrating the restoration and unveiling of the completed mural at 614 Pacific Avenue in Venice.

The mural, which honors prisoners of war and those missing in action from the Vietnam War, was vandalized during Memorial Day weekend last year. Local Venice organization, the Social Public Art Resource Center (SPARC), was commissioned to restore the mural.

The mural was vandalized during Memorial Day weekend last year.