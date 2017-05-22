Venice Crawls

Venice paparazzi’s Edizen Stowell, poet James Berkowitz, and Ying Yang.

Local businesses teamed up with artists on Thursday, May 18th for the latest Venice Art Crawl (VAC). A stretch of Venice Boulevard from Speedway up to Lincoln Boulevard played host to most of the art action.

Ying Yang, a Venice-based graphic designer, told Yo! Venice she loved the way the VAC brings neighbors together. “It’s a nice little block party for the community. It grounds us and reminds us why we live here.”

The VAC is volunteer run with a mission to foster and reinvigorate the creativity that makes Venice such a vibrant and dynamic community.

The next Venice Art Crawl is July 20th.