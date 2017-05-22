Art Support

Venice Artist Sam Durant donated work to the Venice Family Clinic’s fundraiser art auction.

The Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions (VFCAWA) celebrated its 38th Anniversary community event and fundraiser on May 20th and 21st.

The largest art walk in Southern California, the event raises critical health care funds for people in need. Venice Artist Sam Durant was one of 200 artists who donated to the cause. “When I first moved to LA many years ago and didn’t have health coverage or money I was often a patient at the clinic,” Durant told Yo! Venice.

While the Venice Family Clinic (VFC) started in Venice Beach, the community health care system has grown to include street outreach and twelve locations in Inglewood, Culver City, Mar Vista, Santa Monica, and Venice.

Become a Venice Art Walk Angel in 2018. Visit venicefamilyclinic.org.