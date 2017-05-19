Unseasonal Santa Anas Keep it Sunny this Weekend

9:23 am

Expect this weekend to be 8-10 degrees hotter than normal in Venice with the Southland set to experience above-normal temperatures today and over the weekend. Unseasonal Santa Ana winds are the culprit forecasters said.

The heat will result from an upper ridge that will be situated along the coast today over the weekend, and Santa Ana winds that normally blow in the early part of spring said National Weather Service meteorologist, Curt Kaplan.

Kaplan added the region will be spared the morning low clouds and fog normally associated with May gray or June gloom conditions.

Temperatures will be 10-12 degrees above normal in the valleys and 8-10 degrees above normal in the L.A County coastal zone, which includes downtown Los Angeles.

The San Fernando Valley will be L.A. County’s hottest area today and over the weekend. As of early this morning, Woodland Hills is forecast to have a high of 90 degrees Fahrenheit today, 94 Saturday, 95 Sunday and 92 Monday before reverting to the 80s on Tuesday. At the same time, Downtown L.A. will have highs of 82 today, 84 Saturday, 85 Sunday, 82 Monday and 77 Tuesday.The NWS forecast sunny skies today and highs of 73 on Mount Wilson; 76

at LAX and in Avalon; 80 in Long Beach; 82 in Downtown L.A.; 83 in Palmdale,

Lancaster and San Gabriel; 85 in Burbank; 86 in Pasadena and Saugus; and 90 in

Woodland Hills.Sunny skies were also forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 70

Temperatures are forecast to rise by a few degrees Saturday, drop slightly Sunday and Monday and fall again Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecast to rise by a few degrees Saturday, drop slightly Sunday and Monday and fall again Tuesday. The hottest day of the hot-spell in Most of L.A. County will come Saturday when a high of 85 is forecast in Downtown L.A., 91 in Pasadena, and 95 in Woodland Hills, where it will be five degrees higher than today.