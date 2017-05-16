Renter’s Rights

By Elizabeth Marcellino

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to explore policies aimed at expanding affordable housing options and protecting renters, calling it part and parcel of the fight against homelessness.

First District of Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis recommended the study. “Countless residents in the unincorporated areas of my district have experienced skyrocketing rental rates in their neighborhoods,” she said. “We need more tools to secure housing stability for the most vulnerable county residents.”

The work will begin with a survey of rental housing stock; relevant laws and regulations; and best practices designed to protect rental rates, tenant tenure, habitability, and freedom from discrimination.

rent control.” Advocates said tenant protections stabilize families and communities.

Advocates said tenant protections stabilize families and communities. "Protecting tenants is an effective homelessness prevention strategy," Antonio Hicks of the pro bono law firm Public Counsel told the board.

Landlords and real estate agents countered that the high cost of housing was driven a lack of supply and called for the county to streamline approvals and deregulate development. "Nothing is going to solve the problem other than development," said Rick Otterstrom, director and past president of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles.

Greater Los Angeles. Otterstrom urged the board to include members of AAGLA and Realtor groups on a task force that will be established as a second phase of the work.

Implementing new policies and advocating for necessary legislative changes could be costly, but the motion offers a solution.

"There need be little or no cost to the county general fund if administrative costs are recovered through a small per-unit fee paid by landlords," it states.

Kuehl said supply is actually booming, but at prices few other than those "who are working for Google and Snapchat" can afford.

those “who are working for Google and Snapchat” can afford. “What we really need is affordable housing,” something private developers aren’t building, she said.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was particularly concerned about commercial properties for lease, which are included in the scope of the study. She asked that the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation be enlisted to offer input on the initial survey work.

A report back is expected in 90 days, at which time a task force will be set up to develop recommendations.

– from CNS