Body Love Yoga

Eka Pada Chaturanga Dandasana, or One legged Chaturanga

By Rose Pelosi

Once you are strong in your chaturanga this is a great way to bump up your strength and prepare for more intensity in poses like chinstand.

Gaze slightly forward, rather than down. There is a forward and down motion here with the upper body.

Firm your low belly, a lot.

Hips stay as square as plank pose so you are lifting fiercely from the extended big toe. Use inner thigh action as you extend and lift your leg as much as you can. Heart reaches forward, toes reach up.

Be aware of your shoulders dropping lower than your elbows, as the weight on your hands can intensify with one leg lifted. We want to keep a 90-degree angle or more.

Relax your face (haha) and feel strong!

Tune up your yoga practice with helpful tips from Venice-based yoga teacher Rose Pelosi. Pelosi teaches private lessons both inside and at the beach. Follow her on Instagram @bodyloveyoga.