Gray Skies Can’t Stop Cinco de Mayo Parade

Despite a slight drizzle, and overcast skies, the day’s events began with a parade on Lincoln Boulevard, which wrapped around to Lake Street and ended at Penmar Park, where the festival was held.
The parade included returning participants like the Westside Originals Lowrider club, Folklorico dancers and the Movimiento Estudiantil Chicana/o de Aztlan (M.E.Ch.A.), as well as horse riders, and the Soka Gakkai International (SGI) Buddhist organization.
In addition, several local organizations were on hand to promote community betterment.
Lupe Garcia, was representing both the Venice Affordable Housing Project, which oversees 240 affordable housing units on the Westside, and Venice Youthbuild, which offers students from ages 18 to 21 a chance to receive their high school diploma.
“A lot of people in the community come here, so we’re trying to advocate for our school,” said Garcia.
“I’m here to encourage people to submit their stories about moving here or having lived here to be included on the Venice tribute Wall for the exhibition in August,” said Chase. “[VeniceArts has] been in the community for 25 years and I’ve known them from the day they started.”