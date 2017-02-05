Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

8:22am

The NKLA Pet Adoption Center has adoptable dogs and cats from featured NKLA Coalition partners, with $14 adoption specials February 1-14!

ABIGAIL: Meet Abigail! She is a sweet, confidant and friendly 5 year old cat who loves

Abigail will play with feather toys and relax the sunny spot, or, better yet your lap. Adopt this sweetheart and start every day with unconditional love.

DELO: Meet Delo! He's a mellow and happy dog who greets everyone with his friendly wiggle. Delo is like a puppy when he plays and his goofy side shines! He also so ready for couch surfing when you are. Is Delo your new best friend?