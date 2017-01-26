Guy Camilleri finding ritual in the routine.

by Guy Camilleri

10:30am:

Now that I’ve had the opportunity to “set the day right” by surfing, I spend a few minutes “talking story” with the boys in the parking lot. Feeling energized and eager to start the day, I head over to a favorite place of mine on Abbot Kinney.

I discovered Gjelina Take Away (GTA) years ago and quickly became an enthusiast of Travis Lett’s culinary creations. In order to experience food and beverage here, you will need to open a screen door. But before I go any further, the sound of this screen door opening and closing takes me back to Cocoa Beach, Florida where I grew up. More importantly, the act in of itself I find is most comforting.

Once inside, a rush of scent, colors, sounds and a feeling of warmth wash over me as I stand in line to order. Listening to the music and varied conversations, I bear witness to the staff calling others by their first name; I must say there is something simple and yet profound in the routine of being greeted by your first name on a regular basis.

As I approach the wood counter, I’m greeted with “Hey Guy,” a genuine smile and casual exchange of words. I place my post-surf breakfast order, (egg sandwich and a whipper snapper), then step aside for the next customer. A few minutes later, digging into breakfast, I smile to myself realizing simple as it may be, this routine of coming here reminds me of being back home and is now a ritual for me.

As an acting coach, I encourage my clients to blur the lines between ritual and routine by deepening their ‘sensory awareness’ of the five traditionally recognized senses; smell, sight, hearing, taste, and touch.

Where are you finding ritual in the routine of it all?

Guy Camilleri is a Venice-based actor and acting coach. He teaches regular classes on Wednesday nights at Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice. For details email guy@rawactingstudio.com. Follow Guy on Instagram @guycamilleri.

Read Camilleri’s previous post here.